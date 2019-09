Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Henrico, VA - Collegiate jumped out a 17-6 second quarter lead over Trinity but the Titans would outscore the Cougars 24-3 the rest of the way to win their second straight 30-20.

Trinity quarterback Jack Toscano threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns, all to Trai Ferguson, who had 158 yards receiving on the three touchdown catches.

Cougars running back Charles Armstrong led all rushers with 183 yards on 22 carries