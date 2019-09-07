Speak Up 5K aims to end mental health stigma: ‘There is no judgement’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 3,000 people ran in the sixth annual Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation's Speak Up 5K at Richmond's Byrd Park.

Cameron was 16 years old when she died after running a marathon in 2014, but she lived with depression and anxiety.

The teen's family created the race to bring light to a dark topic and show people that no one is alone whatever their struggle.

“What's amazing about this day is that an entire community comes together. There is no judgement,” Cameron’s mother, Grace Gallagher, said. “Everyone just comes here in support and happiness and kindness. Everybody that lines up at that start line is carrying their own story.”

The Cameron Gallagher Foundation has also created health and wellness programs, which are available in schools and the community.