HURRICANE TRACKER: See where Dorian is right now

Matoaca upends Powhatan in overtime

Posted 12:21 am, September 7, 2019, by

Powhatan, Va. - Daquan Zann scored  the only touchdown of the night, spoiling the Powhatan debut for new head coach Mike Henderson as the Warriors beat the Indians 9-6 in overtime.

Zann's 18 yard TD run in the second half tied the game at six, matching two field goals from Powhatan's Mason Pinnell, one from a school record 46 yards away.

But in overtime, it was Matoaca's kicker Aidan Redmon, hitting from 27 yards out giving Matoaca (1-0) the win.

Powhatan (0-1) hosts George Wythe next week while the Warriors are on the road at Varina.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.