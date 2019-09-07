HURRICANE TRACKER: See where Dorian is right now

Kylie Jenner kicks off Ellen’s season 17 premiere week

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — the start of the new TV season. That means all-new episodes of many of your favorite daytime shows starting Monday, Sept. 9. (The new season for primetime shows starts Monday, Sept. 23.)

Here’s a look at the premiere week lineup for Ellen’s 17th season:

Monday, Sept. 9: Kylie Jenner 

Ellen kicks off Season 17 with self-made billionaire Kylie Jenner and her mother, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kris Jenner.

In her first sit-down interview since becoming a mom, Kylie opens up about her daughter Stormi being the “perfect mix” of her and her partner, Travis Scott.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family also shares what her siblings think about her being a billionaire.

And don’t miss as Ellen and Kylie reward deserving fans with a total of $1 million, a portion of the proceeds from Kylie Cosmetics’ limited-edition Birthday Collection, throughout premiere week.

Plus, “Average Andy” visits the 2019 US Open Tennis Championships on Media Day where the executive producer trains with top players and competes in a doubles match.

Tuesday, Sept. 10: Melissa McCarthy 

Melissa McCarthy from “Superintelligence” drops by and Ellen sends her on her first-ever hidden camera prank, telling Melissa what to say.

Wednesday, Sept. 11: Chrissy Teigen 

Chrissy Teigen  talks about “Bring the Funny” and Chance The Rapper sits down with Ellen and  perform “Eternal” from his latest CD, “The Big Day.”

Thursday, Sept. 12: Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon chat’s with Ellen about her new show with Jennifer Aniston. And she’s giving you a sneak peek at that show.

Friday, Sept. 13: Sean Hayes

One of Ellen’s favorite people – Sean Hayes is stopping by.

“And so is a guest who is so big, so exciting, and so beautiful, I just can’t bring myself to say who it is. You better be watching Friday!” an email from Ellen read.

