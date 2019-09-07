Kylie Jenner kicks off Ellen’s season 17 premiere week

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — the start of the new TV season. That means all-new episodes of many of your favorite daytime shows starting Monday, Sept. 9. (The new season for primetime shows starts Monday, Sept. 23.)
Here’s a look at the premiere week lineup for Ellen’s 17th season:
Monday, Sept. 9: Kylie Jenner
Ellen kicks off Season 17 with self-made billionaire Kylie Jenner and her mother, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kris Jenner.
In her first sit-down interview since becoming a mom, Kylie opens up about her daughter Stormi being the “perfect mix” of her and her partner, Travis Scott.
The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family also shares what her siblings think about her being a billionaire.
And don’t miss as Ellen and Kylie reward deserving fans with a total of $1 million, a portion of the proceeds from Kylie Cosmetics’ limited-edition Birthday Collection, throughout premiere week.
Plus, “Average Andy” visits the 2019 US Open Tennis Championships on Media Day where the executive producer trains with top players and competes in a doubles match.
Tuesday, Sept. 10: Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy from “Superintelligence” drops by and Ellen sends her on her first-ever hidden camera prank, telling Melissa what to say.
Wednesday, Sept. 11: Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen talks about “Bring the Funny” and Chance The Rapper sits down with Ellen and perform “Eternal” from his latest CD, “The Big Day.”
Thursday, Sept. 12: Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon chat’s with Ellen about her new show with Jennifer Aniston. And she’s giving you a sneak peek at that show.
Friday, Sept. 13: Sean Hayes
One of Ellen’s favorite people – Sean Hayes is stopping by.
“And so is a guest who is so big, so exciting, and so beautiful, I just can’t bring myself to say who it is. You better be watching Friday!” an email from Ellen read.
WTVR DAYTIME, AFTERNOON AND EVENING LINEUP
- 9 a.m. — “Virginia This Morning”
- 10 a.m. — “Let’s Make A Deal”
- 11 a.m. — “The Price Is Right”
- 12 p.m. — CBS 6 News at Noon
- 12:30 p.m. — “The Young and The Restless”
- 1:30 p.m. — “The Bold and The Beautiful”
- 2 p.m. — “The Talk”
- 3 p.m. — “Ellen”
- 4 p.m. — CBS 6 News @ 4 p.m.
- 5 p.m. — CBS 6 News at 5 p.m.
- 5:30 p.m. — CBS 6 News at 5:30 p.m.
- 6 p.m. — CBS 6 News at 6 p.m.
- 6:30 p.m. “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell”
- 7 p.m. — CBS 6 News at 7 p.m.
- 7:30 p.m. — “Access Hollywood”