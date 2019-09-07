Food truck event Sunday will benefit family who lost business in I-64 crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A fundraiser will be held Sunday for the mother and son who lost their business after their food truck crashed on I-64 last month.

Kristina Melendez-Thompson said the crash happened near the merger with I-64 and Route 288 as she was driving to an event in Henrico County.

"I felt the truck go up in the air and came back down -- and hit the ground. It bounced like a basketball," Melendez-Thompson remembered. "When it first bounced on the ground I felt the glass just go everywhere, It looked like snow coming into my face."

Melendez-Thompson, along with her son DeMario, operate the Ita's Food Truck.

The wreck happened just before the one-year anniversary of their business.

Now other food truck owners are raising money to help her rebuild their business.https://www.facebook.com/events/468127470674236/?active_tab=discussion

There will be a food truck fundraiser at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery in Richmond from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

"Gather family and friends to enjoy live music, salsa dancing, Latin-inspired menu items at all of the trucks, and cold beer- all for a great cause," reads a Facebook event post. "A portion of proceeds from Hardywood as well as all participating trucks (and many others around town) will go directly to helping to get ITA's rolling again."

Additionally, a family friend created a GoFundMe to help get the business back on the road.