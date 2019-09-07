HURRICANE TRACKER: See where Dorian is right now

Henrico comes from behind to beat Hermitage in OT

Posted 12:13 am, September 7, 2019, by

Henrico, Va. - Eric McDaniels ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner in overtime as the Henrico Warriors came from behind to beat Hermitage 20-14 in OT.

McDaniels started the scoring with a 4 yard run in the 1st quarter to give the Warriors (2-0) a 6-0 lead.

Nigel James matched McDaniels output with 148 yards on the ground and a 41 yard first half TD that gave the Panthers a 7-6 halftime lead. Quarterback Malik Myers scored from 36 yards out in the 3rd quarter to extend Hermitage's lead to 14-6.

The Hermitage defense stiffened with a lead coming up with 2 third quarter turnovers to thwart Henrico drives. But the Warriors came back in the fourth quarter with an 18 yard TD run from Marquis Harvey. A 2 pt conversion tied the game at 14, setting up McDaniels' overtime heroics.

Henrico goes on the road to Deep Run next week while Hermitage (1-1) hosts Thomas Dale.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.