Henrico comes from behind to beat Hermitage in OT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Henrico, Va. - Eric McDaniels ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner in overtime as the Henrico Warriors came from behind to beat Hermitage 20-14 in OT.

McDaniels started the scoring with a 4 yard run in the 1st quarter to give the Warriors (2-0) a 6-0 lead.

Nigel James matched McDaniels output with 148 yards on the ground and a 41 yard first half TD that gave the Panthers a 7-6 halftime lead. Quarterback Malik Myers scored from 36 yards out in the 3rd quarter to extend Hermitage's lead to 14-6.

The Hermitage defense stiffened with a lead coming up with 2 third quarter turnovers to thwart Henrico drives. But the Warriors came back in the fourth quarter with an 18 yard TD run from Marquis Harvey. A 2 pt conversion tied the game at 14, setting up McDaniels' overtime heroics.

Henrico goes on the road to Deep Run next week while Hermitage (1-1) hosts Thomas Dale.