Deep Run gets road win over (9)Atlee 21-7

Atlee Station, Va. - Bo Kite carreid 20 times for 153 yards and two scores as Deep Run improved to 2-0 on the season with a convincing 21-7 win over 9th ranked Atlee.

Kite started the scoring in the 1st quarter with an 83 yard TD pass to Miles Ellis that gave the Wildcats a 6-0 halftime lead. Everything else was on the ground as Deep Run rolled up 249 yards rushing while holding Atlee to just 127 yards on the ground.

Tyler Warren led Atlee (0-1) with 103 yards rushing and a touchdown but was just 4 for 7 passing for 27 yards and an interception.

Deep Run hosts Henrico next week while Atlee welcomes Mills Godwin.