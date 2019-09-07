Man wounded in East End shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded on Richmond’s East End Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Nelson Street in the Fulton Hill neighborhood for a report of a shooting just after 10:10 p.m.

Capt. Michael A. Snawder with Richmond Police said that when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.