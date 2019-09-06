× ‘Serious crash’ closes Woodpecker Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A portion of Woodpecker Road is closed in Chesterfield following a “serious vehicle crash,” according to Chesterfield Police.

The impacted area is the 7100 block of Woodpecker Road, not from from Bailey Bridge Road.

Details about the crash have not yet been released.

Police advised drivers to expect delays and to use other roads to get around.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.