‘Dangerous and illegal’ — Drivers ticketed for driving on boardwalk in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Conditions continued to worsen in Virginia Beach Friday after Hurricane Dorian, a Category 1 storm, made landfall on Cape Hatteras Friday morning.

"This is a look at the wind from the front of our beachfront hotel, and it’s no joke," reporter Shannon Lilly posted on Twitter.

Weather service officials estimated gusts at 60 mph.

High tide will occur at 3:30 p.m. and storm surge is forecast to reach 4 to 5 feet, according to officials.

Conditions continuing to worsen here in #VirginiaBeach. This is a look at the wind from the front of our beachfront hotel, and it’s no joke. #dorian #hurricanedorian @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/QIzq8hrmGD — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) September 6, 2019

The storm had knocked out power to more than 28,000 customers in the city, as well as some hotels on the oceanfront, as of 2 p.m.

Virginia Beach officials "strongly" urged residents to stay off the roads.

Police also warned visitors and residents not to drive on the boardwalk.

"Be advised, this is both dangerous and ILLEGAL," city officials said. "Police officers are issuing tickets. Please avoid being out in the storm if at all possible."

SPREAD THE WORD: VBPD is reporting that people are driving their cars on the Boardwalk.🤦‍♂️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♀️

Be advised, this is both dangerous and ILLEGAL. Police officers are issuing tickets. Please avoid being out in the storm if at all possible. #DorianVB pic.twitter.com/wYfu7yjWfv — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) September 6, 2019

Additionally, all public beaches in the city are closed and swimming swimming, wading or diving is prohibited until further notice.

