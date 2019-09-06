HURRICANE TRACKER: See where Dorian is right now

Man arrested in 2018 hit-and-run that injured highway worker on Powhite Parkway

Posted 3:46 pm, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 03:52PM, September 6, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said a Chesterfield man was arrested for a hit-and-run crash that injured a highway worker on the Powhite Parkway in 2018.

Richmond Police officials said 35-year-old Travis E. Drennan, of the 12000 block of Bellaverde Circle,  was taken into custody Friday.

Drennan was  charged with felony hit and run and reckless driving.

Travis E. Drennan

Officers were called to the southbound lanes of Powhite Parkway just after the toll booth plaza around 12:50 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2018.

"Upon arrival a highway worker was found in the roadway who had been struck by a vehicle while working," Richmond Police Capt. Jason Hudson said after the crash. "The [man] was transported by responding medical personnel to a local hospital for his multiple, but non-life threatening, injuries associated with the accident."

Officials said detectives later determined Drennan was the driver, who fled southbound towards Chesterfield County.

Police previously were only able to describe the suspect's vehicle as a "dark colored sedan."

Officials urged drivers to heed Virginia’s Slow Down/Move Over Law, which requires drivers to give "safe clearance" to first responders and crews working  on the highway.

If you have additional information about the case that could help police,  call Hit-and-Run Investigator J. Deboard at 804-646-1709.

 

