RICHMOND, VA – The Richmond Symphony takes part in various events around the commonwealth through the year. Next Saturday they’ll be at the big tent community festival benefiting the music and art education programs in Richmond public schools. David Fisk, Executive Director of the Richmond Symphony along with Christie-Jo Adams Coordinator, K-12 arts and education for Richmond public schools join us to share more about this free event.

Event Details:

The Richmond Symphony: Big Tent Community Festival

Three Chopt Festival

Saturday, September 14th – 1pm to 7:30pm

Bandy Field Nature Park 6801 Three Chopt Rd. – Richmond