RICHMOND, VA – Scott Hoyland, Executive Chef and Restauranteur joins us to make his excellent southern tomato pie. Follow the recipe to make it yourself or take a trip to The Trellis Bar & Grill and enjoy this tomato pie or one of Scott’s other delicious menu items.

Ingredients 3.5 lb ripe tomatoes, cored, seeded & cut into 1/2” dice

2 tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

1 Tbsp butter

1 ea lg yellow onion, sliced thin

1 tsp thyme leaves

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/3 cup packed whole basil leaves

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup grated Fontina cheese

1/3 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano

2 eaq egg yolks

2 ea lg Roma tomatoes, sliced thin and blotted dry with paper towels

Directions

Use a 10” pie crust. Preheat oven to 375° Toss 1/2 the diced tomatoes with 1/2 tsp salt & 1/2 tsp sugar. Set over a colander to drain for at least an hour. In a medium saute pan, melt the butter and add the onion and 1/2 tsp salt. Cook over medium low heat untl deeply caramelized (approximately 45 minutes). You should end up with 2/3 cup of cooked onion. Toss the remaining diced tomatoes with 1/2 tsp salt, thyme & olive oil. Spread in a single layer on a sheet pan, being sure to spread the tomato pieces as evenly as possible. Place the tray on the middle rack of the oven for 30-35 minutes, until dried out and lightly browned. Combine the baked tomatoes, the sauteed tomatoes and the onions with the remaining salt, sugar black pepper and basil. Mix thoroughly. Spoon the filling into the pie shell. Spread the cheese mixture evenly over the tomato filling. Put the Roma tomato slices on the top and place the pie in the oven for 30 minutes. You can serve the pie warm from the oven or at room temperature.