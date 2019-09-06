× Teen arrested in Ashland park shooting

ASHLAND, Va. — A teenager was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting at an Ashland park.

“Ashland Police responded to the South Taylor Street Park [on July 25] for a reported shooting,” an Ashland Police spokesperson said. “Subsequent to an investigation, Preston Borst, 18 years old of Ashland, Virginia, was arrested by Ashland Police investigators.”

Borst was charged with attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Borst was taken to Pamunkey Regional Jail.

“This investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming,” the police spokesperson continued.