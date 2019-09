× Michael Hild pleads not guilty to fraud charges

RICHMOND, Va. — Embattled local businessman Michael Hild isn’t going down without a fight.

The founder and CEO of collapsed Chesterfield-based mortgage company Live Well Financial on Thursday pleaded not guilty to federal criminal charges of securities fraud, mail fraud, and bank fraud. Hild, 44, made his plea in federal court in Manhattan, New York, before Judge Ronnie Abrams, who set a trial date in the case for Oct. 13, 2020.

