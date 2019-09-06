× Chesterfield woman killed in head-on collision

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield woman was killed in a head-on collision Friday morning on Woodpecker Road.

“A 2018 Volkswagen Beetle was traveling west on Woodpecker Road when it crossed into the eastbound travel lane and struck a 2015 GMC Sierra pick-up truck head on,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The driver of the Volkswagen, Melissa D. Edmondson, 39, was transported to an area hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries. The driver of the truck was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.:

Edmondson, of Ivory Bill Lane, was not wearing her seat belt when she crashed, according to the initial police investigation.

The crash was reported at about 6:45 a.m. along the 7100 block of Woodpecker Road.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.