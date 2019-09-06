Meet Del. Roxann Robinson, Republican, running in House District 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- We have invited candidates running for Virginia Senate and House districts that represent the Richmond area to appear on CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. to talk about their campaigns.

Del. Roxann Robinson is a Republican running for reelection to House District 27, which is entirely within central Chesterfield.

Robinson, an optometrist and former small business owner, has represented House District 27 since 2010. She says her constituents talk overwhelmingly about affordable healthcare and education.

Robinson is running against Democrat Larry Barnett, who she defeated by less than 130 votes in 2017's election.