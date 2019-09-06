‘Impaired’ driver arrested after truck swept into ocean in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – A driver was arrested Friday after he became trapped in his pickup truck after his vehicle was swept into the ocean in Kill Devil Hills.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Kill Devil Hills Police and Fire and Ocean Rescue responded to a call that the pickup truck that had gone in the ocean at Arch Street

The passenger was able to get out, but the driver was still stuck in the vehicle, police said.

Upon arrival, officers were able to get the driver out of the pickup. The driver has been identified as 41-year-old Troy J. Topash of Kill Devil Hills.

Topash was determined to be “impaired” and was arrested.

Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue was able to secure the pickup with a tow strap to prevent it from washing away, and a towing company extracted the truck from the ocean.

“At the time of this incident, Kill Devil Hills was still under curfew and feeling the effect of Hurricane Dorian, with high winds, driving rain and dangerous ocean conditions. There is no beach driving allowed in Kill Devil Hills at this time of year,” said the police department.