🌀Dorian Damage: Photos, videos show flooding in Virginia and North Carolina

Posted 2:47 pm, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 03:21PM, September 6, 2019

Photo Gallery

OUTER BANKS, NC — As Hurricane Dorian continues to pound parts of Virginia and North Carolina, photos and videos are capturing the damage.

The Category 1 storm made landfall on Cape Hatteras Friday morning and is forecast to move to the southeast of New England by Friday night and Saturday morning.

 Virginia Beach Flooding and Damage

Norfolk Flooding and Damage

North Carolina Flooding and Damage

