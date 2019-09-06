🌀Dorian Damage: Photos, videos show flooding in Virginia and North Carolina

OUTER BANKS, NC — As Hurricane Dorian continues to pound parts of Virginia and North Carolina, photos and videos are capturing the damage.

The Category 1 storm made landfall on Cape Hatteras Friday morning and is forecast to move to the southeast of New England by Friday night and Saturday morning.

🌀Track Dorian with the Interactive Hurricane Tracker on WTVR.com.

Virginia Beach Flooding and Damage

Low hanging wires forcing some vehicles to turn around on Sandpiper Road. pic.twitter.com/RVHsxSqVYS — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) September 6, 2019

Streets beginning to flood in Sandbridge as well. High tide is still hours away #13StormMode #13NewsNow #Dorian pic.twitter.com/fKg8wcoWu7 — Evan Watson 13News Now (@13EvanWatson) September 6, 2019

Conditions in #VirginiaBeach this morning: winds picking up speed, rain is coming down. Beginning to feel the impacts of #Dorian. City officials say the biggest threat will be heavy rain and flooding. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/EXhl6z6itq — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) September 6, 2019

SPREAD THE WORD: VBPD is reporting that people are driving their cars on the Boardwalk.🤦‍♂️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♀️

Be advised, this is both dangerous and ILLEGAL. Police officers are issuing tickets. Please avoid being out in the storm if at all possible. #DorianVB pic.twitter.com/wYfu7yjWfv — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) September 6, 2019

Not a lot of flooding but numerous tress and limbs down on roadways and power lines. Stay inside and off the road if you can. pic.twitter.com/VqlBjp7JGt — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) September 6, 2019

Norfolk Flooding and Damage

Oh no! Thought he could make it through but The Hague water stopped him in his tracks…high tide is coming @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/qvEEeGPmCK — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) September 6, 2019

A couple hours away from high tide, this is the scene just outside our @WTKR3 studio in downtown #Norfolk: at least one car stalled out…maybe two. Be careful, folks.#Dorian #FirstWarn3 https://t.co/8B8RbphBum pic.twitter.com/riVGTe9Itj — Adam Winkler (@AdamWinkSports) September 6, 2019

Streets beginning to flood in Sandbridge as well. High tide is still hours away #13StormMode #13NewsNow #Dorian pic.twitter.com/fKg8wcoWu7 — Evan Watson 13News Now (@13EvanWatson) September 6, 2019

B3, E14,L14,R2 responded to a tree that fell on home in the Norview section of the city. Crews were able to assist everyone out of the home. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Dominion Powere was called to secure power to the home. pic.twitter.com/pQak4HsB69 — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) September 6, 2019

Just around the corner, near the Pagoda, water from the Elizabeth River is creeping over the steps. You can see it has also washed up broken wood (an example of how dangerous flood water can be when loose items are picked up) @WTKR3 https://t.co/FOzU3GXz0d pic.twitter.com/S0PVpbLF5G — Erin Miller (@Emiller_reports) September 6, 2019

North Carolina Flooding and Damage

[viral zone=”Big-Story”