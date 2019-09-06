× 91,000 Dominion Energy customers lose power: ‘We know that it is frustrating’

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 91,000 Dominion Energy customers lost power when Hurricane Dorian’s wind and rain hit eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia.

A vast majority of the outages were reported in Dare County, North Carolina and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

“Our crews are seeing widespread damage and outages in Eastern Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian moves east away from the Virginia coast,” a Dominion Energy spokesperson said Friday afternoon. “We know that it is frustrating to be without power and will respond as quickly and safely as possible to outages that occur.”

Dominion Energy urged customers to avoid downed power lines.

Those without power were asked to report outages by calling 1-866-366-4357.