Avalon Pier in Kill Devil Hills partially collapses

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – A section of the Avalon Pier collapsed during Hurricane Dorian, WTKR reports.

The Avalon Pier confirmed the damage on Facebook, posting a picture of the pier with a battered, torn American flag still flying off a flagpole. “Well…we are a tad bit shorter today,” the pier’s post read.

The near-700-foot long pier lost about 280 feet, according to Cory Piddington, who said he’d worked on the pier in the past.

The pier has been in Kill Devil Hills for about 60 years.

A GoFundMe will be started to help it rebuild, Piddington said.