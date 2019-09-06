HURRICANE TRACKER: See where Dorian is right now

Police investigate suicide on I-95 in Virginia

Posted 10:48 am, September 6, 2019, by

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found along the interstate in Chesterfield County.

“The Virginia State Police received a call to investigate a suicide that occurred at northbound I-95 to eastbound I-895 (Exit 67A),” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “An adult male has been confirmed deceased and the incident remains under investigation.”

The north right shoulder was closed and the off ramp from I-95 north to VA-895 east was narrowed as police investigated.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — 1-800-273-8255 — provides free and confidential support for people in distress.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips here.

