Water main break closes downtown Richmond intersection

RICHMOND, Va. — A water main break has shut down an intersection in downtown Richmond on Thursday morning.

Commuters are asked to avoid the intersection of East Franklin and North 5th streets while crews work to repair the main break.

The 400 block of East Franklin Street and 0-100 block of North 5th street will be without water until further notice, according to the Richmond Department of Utilities.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips here.

@UtilityBuddy crews are on site at the intersection of E Franklin and N 5th street. Commuters are asked to avoid this intersection until repairs have been performed. More information is forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/72uZqSkzvD — DPUStreetClosings (@DPUStreetNews) September 5, 2019