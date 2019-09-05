HURRICANE TRACKER: Dorian threatens landfall in the Carolinas

Water main break closes downtown Richmond intersection

Posted 11:07 am, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:08AM, September 5, 2019

Photo Gallery

RICHMOND, Va. — A water main break has shut down an intersection in downtown Richmond on Thursday morning.

Commuters are asked to avoid the intersection of East Franklin and North 5th streets while crews work to repair the main break.

The 400 block of East Franklin Street and 0-100 block of North 5th street will be without water until further notice, according to the Richmond Department of Utilities.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips here.

