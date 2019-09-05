Northam urges Virginians to prepare ahead of Hurricane Dorian: ‘Now is the time’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Ralph Northam is urging Virginians to make their final preparations for Hurricane Dorian as impacts are expected in Virginia overnight Thursday and throughout Friday.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for much of eastern Virginia including Hampton Roads. Tropical storm force winds, storm surge, heavy rains, and flooding from Dorian is expected to impact much of eastern Virginia.

“Now is the time for all Virginians, especially those in our coastal regions, to finalize their preparations, listen to local emergency managers, and take shelter before the storm reaches our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam.

On its current track, the Richmond Metro Area will experience gusty winds in the range of 30-40 mph and rainfall amounts ranging from 1″ to 2″. Winds will gust along the coast and bay from 40-60 mph with rainfall amounts up to eight to 10 inches.

The height of the storm will occur between 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday afternoon. The weather will settle down Friday evening, with quiet weather over the upcoming weekend.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management announced Wednesday that no widespread evacuation order is expected for the storm in coastal Virginia, but some local governments may order certain vulnerable populations in flood-prone areas to move from their homes, or businesses until the storm passes.

Officials say state agencies, emergency management partners, and localities will be closely monitoring conditions that may require the suspension or closure of storm-impacted tunnels, bridges, and ferry services.

Northam declared a State of Emergency Monday to “mobilize resources” and to speed up the response to those communities that sustain damage from the storm.

Hurricane Tracker