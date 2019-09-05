× Safety concerns prompt filling of Richmond canal

RICHMOND, Va. — NewMarket Corp. — a Richmond-based Fortune 500 company — is proceeding with a project that is filling in its portion of a centuries-old canal, using dirt from an adjacent site on its riverfront headquarters that the firm has earmarked for eventual development.

Mounds of fill dirt and fencing placed last week beside the Kanawha Canal behind the Historic Tredegar site signaled the start of the project by NewMarket Corp. to cover and partially fill the portion of the inactive canal that runs through its hillside campus overlooking the James River.

