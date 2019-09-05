Hurricane Dorian expected to bring slightly more rain to Richmond area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hurricane Dorian continues to maintain category 3 strength, as of Thursday morning, with max sustained winds of 115 mph.

The storm will take on a more northerly track, and eventually move northeast as it accelerates along the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts.

On this track, the Richmond Metro Area will experience gusty winds in the range of 30-40 mph and rainfall amounts ranging from 1″ to 2″. Winds will gust along the Coast and Bay from 40-60 mph. The height of the storm will occur between 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Conditions will worsen the farther east you go from Richmond, with flooding and damaging winds likely across far southeast Virginia. The coastal areas of the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula will experience flooding from the combination of storm surge ahead of Dorian, and the persistent east-northeasterly winds.

Our weather will settle down Friday afternoon and evening, with quiet weather over the upcoming weekend. Additional details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.