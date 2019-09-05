Here’s how Dorian will impact Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hurricane Dorian will pass near or over the Outer Banks on Friday morning with winds near 100 mph. The storm will track to the northeast, away from the Atlantic coast. This track will be just close enough to impact our state.

Latest Dorian Info & Track

Updated Watches and Warnings

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for eastern and southeastern Virginia.

Storm surge warnings are in effect for southeastern Virginia. Coastal flooding will be possible in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.

For most of our viewing area, rain will be around Friday morning, then taper off from west to east from late morning through mid-afternoon. Wind gusts will be strongest late morning through late afternoon. Winds will decrease during the evening and overnight.

The highest impact will be near Norfolk and Virginia Beach. This area will see the heaviest rain, strongest winds and the highest storm surge.

In eastern Virginia, where the tropical storm warning is, some wind gusts could exceed 50 mph. Rainfall close to the coast and in the southeastern sections could exceed 1.50". This also applies to the Eastern Shore.

Slightly lower gusts and rain amounts will occur towards the western edge of this area.

Across the metro, there will be a range in totals with lightest to the northwest and highest to the southeast. Winds may gust over 40 mph in some locations for a few hours.

There will be a very sharp cutoff to the rain on the western edge, and far western Virginia will see minimal rainfall.

If Dorian ends up tracking a little farther east, rain amounts and wind gusts will be a bit lower.

Clouds will decrease across western Virginia during the afternoon and evening. This weekend will be much calmer.

