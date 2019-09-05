× Hampton University to offer free enrollment, room and board to displaced University of Bahamas students

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University will offer free enrollment and room and board to students attending the University of Bahamas to allow those who have been displaced by Hurricane Dorian to continue their education in Virginia.

Students will be able to attend classes at Hampton for the fall 2019 semester, receive room and board for one semester, and will have the option to stay at Hampton once the semester is over at regular rates for tuition and fees.

Dr. Harvey and Dr. Rodney Smith, the President of the University of the Bahamas, the former Administrative Vice President and Chief Planning Officer at Hampton University, came to the agreement after Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas with high winds and rain for more than two days, causing extensive damage and several deaths.

“I think this agreement is something that can be helpful to a great number of students and families and is part of something I’ve tried to do my entire career – helping people to achieve and meet their goals,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.