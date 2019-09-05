HURRICANE TRACKER: Dorian impacts Virginia, the Carolinas
School closings and delays

Final Score Friday 2019: Week 2 scoreboard

Posted 4:09 pm, September 5, 2019, by and
Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 2 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

Week 02 Scores
(8)L.C. Bird
   Deep Run
(3)Thomas Dale   (9)Atlee
  
(6)Henrico      (10)Monacan  
Hermitage
 
 Hanover  
Douglas Freeman
   Matoaca
  
James River   Powhatan
  
Lee-Davis      Heritage      
Mills Godwin
   John Marshall
  
Avalon
   Trinity Episcopal
  
Benedictine
   Collegiate
  
Fuqua
   (8)Dinwiddie
  
BSH
   Massaponax
  
J.R. Tucker
   Patrick Henry
  
Prince George
   Caroline
  
Goochland
   Armstrong
        6
Fork Union   Thomas Jefferson
     56
Meadowbrook
        0
 Colonial Heights
  
(4)Varina     63
 New Kent  
Chancellor
   (1)Highland Springs Sat
Louisa   Oscar Smith
 7pm
George Wythe
     St. Stephens/St. Agnes
 Sat
Hampton Sat
 St. Christopher’s 2pm
Petersburg Sat
    
I.C. Norcom 2pm
    
     
   
   
       
     
     
         
        
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.