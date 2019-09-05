Final Score Friday 2019: Week 2 scoreboard
RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 2 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.
|Week 02 Scores
|(8)L.C. Bird
|Deep Run
|(3)Thomas Dale
|(9)Atlee
|(6)Henrico
|(10)Monacan
|Hermitage
|
|Hanover
|Douglas Freeman
|Matoaca
|James River
|Powhatan
|Lee-Davis
|Heritage
|Mills Godwin
|John Marshall
|Avalon
|Trinity Episcopal
|Benedictine
|Collegiate
|Fuqua
|(8)Dinwiddie
|BSH
|Massaponax
|J.R. Tucker
|Patrick Henry
|Prince George
|Caroline
|Goochland
|Armstrong
| 6
|Fork Union
|Thomas Jefferson
| 56
|Meadowbrook
| 0
|Colonial Heights
|(4)Varina
| 63
|New Kent
|Chancellor
|(1)Highland Springs
|Sat
|Louisa
|Oscar Smith
|7pm
|George Wythe
|St. Stephens/St. Agnes
|Sat
|Hampton
|Sat
|St. Christopher’s
|2pm
|Petersburg
|Sat
|I.C. Norcom
|2pm