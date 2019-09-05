HURRICANE TRACKER: Dorian threatens landfall in the Carolinas

Hurricane Dorian-spawned tornado damages Emerald Isle, town officials say

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. -- The Town of Emerald Isle, North Carolina shared these photos after a possible tornado ripped through town. Town officials said a tornado formed by the Salty Pirate Water Park of Emerald Isle and the RV Park.

“Shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Emerald Isle experienced a water spout / tornado," Emerald Island Public Information Officer Matt Zapp said. "There is property damage in the vicinity of Island and Reed Drives. Boardwalk RV Walk suffered the most severe damage."

No injuries have been reported.

