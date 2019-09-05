Hurricane Dorian-spawned tornado damages Emerald Isle, town officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. -- The Town of Emerald Isle, North Carolina shared these photos after a possible tornado ripped through town. Town officials said a tornado formed by the Salty Pirate Water Park of Emerald Isle and the RV Park.

Emerald Isle, North Carolina shared these images. Town officials said a tornado formed by the Salty Pirate Water Park of Emerald Isle and damaged Boardwalk RV Walk at about 9 a.m. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/Rq7hS5DY4u — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 5, 2019

“Shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Emerald Isle experienced a water spout / tornado," Emerald Island Public Information Officer Matt Zapp said. "There is property damage in the vicinity of Island and Reed Drives. Boardwalk RV Walk suffered the most severe damage."

No injuries have been reported.