Dominion Energy prepares for Dorian’s worst: ‘We will be there’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Dominion Energy crews continued their preparation Thursday ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival in North Carolina and Virginia.

Thursday morning crews from northern and western Virginia were sent to Hampton and Chesapeake to await the storm.

In Central Virginia, crews stocked their trucks with supplies as high wind could contribute to power outages.

Starting Friday, crews in Central Virginia will start 14-hour shifts to make sure customers have power.

“We’re gonna be out there as long as it takes," Dominion Energy linemen trainee Jacob Chastain said. "We’ll be working from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and we’ll have a night crew. I know during one of the previous hurricanes we worked for 21 days straight without any days off... I hope and pray it won’t take 21 days, but we will be there. It might take some time, but we will get your power back on."

The best way to get assistance in the event of a power outage is to either call Dominion on a mobile phone (866-366-435) or reporting it online.

Once Dorian exits the area, crews will assess the damage and decide where to send power crews.