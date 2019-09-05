Amazon creates STEAM labs at 4 Petersburg elementary schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – Students and teachers at Walnut Hill Elementary School in Petersburg got a big surprise Thursday - and it's was all thanks to Amazon.

The company transformed a classroom into a brand-new STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) lab.

Over the summer, Amazon Business has donated more than $75,000 to help renovate the steam labs at four Petersburg elementary schools -- Walnut Hill, Cool Spring, Lakemont, and Pleasants Lane.

The donation included cosmetic updates, such as newly painted walls, carpeting and furniture and STEAM items like science experiment sets, Ozobot robots and robotics kits.

The goal of the new STEAM labs is to give Petersburg students increased access to computer science and STEAM resources.

“What a great day for Petersburg schools,” said Superintendent of Petersburg City Public Schools Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin. “We are so grateful to Amazon for transforming spaces at each of our four elementary schools into STEAM labs where our students will engage in hands-on, experiential learning.”

Thursday, the students had the opportunity to participate in a hands-on STEAM exercise, alongside employees from Amazon’s Petersburg fulfillment center.

“Technology and innovation fuel our business, and we recognize the jobs of tomorrow require a strong aptitude for STEAM skills,” said Amanda Reed, general manager of Amazon’s Petersburg fulfillment center. “These labs can help ignite a lifelong passion for science, technology, engineering and math.”

Teachers at all four schools also received nearly $10,000 worth of new art and classroom supplies from Crayola.