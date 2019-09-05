× A List Events: RVA Salsa Bachata Congress & 61st Annual Armenian Food Festival

RICHMOND, Va.–

2nd Annual RVA Salsa Bachata Congress

September 5 – 8

Kick-off Kabana Rooftop Thursday, Sept. 5

Sept. 6-8 at Delta Hotel by Marriott Downtown

Tickets & more info – https://www.rvasalsa.com/

An opportunity to learn a variety of Latin dances, see performances and dance to the top DJ’s. Workshops for dancers of every level. CBS 6 is a proud sponsor, benefits the RVA Salsa Bachata Foundation.

61st Annual Armenian Food Festival

Sept. 6 – 8, Fri. & Sat. 11:30-9, Sun. noon -5pm

At St. James Armenian Church, 834 Pepper Avenue

Details visit https://armenianfoodfestival.com/

Richmond’s longest-running food festival – The Armenian Food Festival offers a family-friendly weekend of Armenian delicacies and culture. There are shish kabobs, cheese beoreg, Armenian meat pies, stuffed grape leaves, hummus, the famous and original Hye Burger and mouth-watering pastries. New to the menu lineup this year is a beeshee — an Armenian style doughnut. There’s traditional music and dancing, and Armenian wine and beer is available. Admission is free, pay for food as you go. St. James is at 834 Pepper Ave corner of Patterson Ave.