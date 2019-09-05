A List Events: RVA Salsa Bachata Congress & 61st Annual Armenian Food Festival
RICHMOND, Va.–
2nd Annual RVA Salsa Bachata Congress
September 5 – 8
Kick-off Kabana Rooftop Thursday, Sept. 5
Sept. 6-8 at Delta Hotel by Marriott Downtown
Tickets & more info – https://www.rvasalsa.com/
An opportunity to learn a variety of Latin dances, see performances and dance to the top DJ’s. Workshops for dancers of every level. CBS 6 is a proud sponsor, benefits the RVA Salsa Bachata Foundation.
61st Annual Armenian Food Festival
Sept. 6 – 8, Fri. & Sat. 11:30-9, Sun. noon -5pm
At St. James Armenian Church, 834 Pepper Avenue
Details visit https://armenianfoodfestival.com/
Richmond’s longest-running food festival – The Armenian Food Festival offers a family-friendly weekend of Armenian delicacies and culture. There are shish kabobs, cheese beoreg, Armenian meat pies, stuffed grape leaves, hummus, the famous and original Hye Burger and mouth-watering pastries. New to the menu lineup this year is a beeshee — an Armenian style doughnut. There’s traditional music and dancing, and Armenian wine and beer is available. Admission is free, pay for food as you go. St. James is at 834 Pepper Ave corner of Patterson Ave.