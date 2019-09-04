Teen, mom escape Twin Hickory house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. - A mother and her 13-year-old child escaped their burning Twin Hickory townhome early Wednesday morning in Glen Allen.

When firefighters arrived to the Twin Hickory Lake Drive townhouse before 2 a.m., they found flames shooting through the roof.

A neighbor told CBS 6 the child, who was on the second floor of the townhouse, discovered the fire and alerted his mom. Medics treated both mother and child at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross was called to help the mother and son find housing.

The fire was marked under control at about 3 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation,

BREAKING NEWS: Still an active scene after a town home was engulfed in flames in Henrico. We have details coming up on @CBS6 This Morning. pic.twitter.com/yBb51G5n87 — Gabrielle Harmon (@_GabbyHarmonTV) September 4, 2019