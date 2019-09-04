HURRICANE TRACKER: Dorian to move up East Coast

15-year-old girl found dead in Hopewell home

Posted 5:26 pm, September 4, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:28PM, September 4, 2019

HOPEWELL, Va. – Police have launched a death investigation after a 15-year-old girl was found dead inside a Hopewell home Wednesday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources say the girl was found dead by a loved one at around 3 p.m.

The girl was found dead inside a home on S 18th Avenue, across from Dupont Elementary school.

Investigators are trying to determine a cause of death.

Police have not released any information at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.