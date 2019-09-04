15-year-old girl found dead in Hopewell home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. – Police have launched a death investigation after a 15-year-old girl was found dead inside a Hopewell home Wednesday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources say the girl was found dead by a loved one at around 3 p.m.

The girl was found dead inside a home on S 18th Avenue, across from Dupont Elementary school.

Investigators are trying to determine a cause of death.

Police have not released any information at this time.

