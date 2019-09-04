Why teachers are teaching teachers about trees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Teachers teaching teachers about trees. The Virginia Department of Forestry and the Hanover-Caroline County Soil and Water Conservation District are getting these teachers ready for the school year. They're learning lessons through this Project Learning Tree workshop, an environmental education program.

The idea is for teachers to take what they've learned and pass it on to the kids. A win-win, according to Paige Hutchinson with the Virginia Department of Forestry,

"They get a big banner that says, 'Look at all the work you did and be proud of the fact that your more environmentally award and that your school is part of the solution,'" she said.

Teachers will pass on what they've learned about energy, waste and recycling, water, and environmental quality.

"The kids get to do all the investigations and they come up with the action plans that they want to implement in their school", Hutchinson said.

Building knowledge about the environment... is Building Better Minds.