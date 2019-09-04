Richmond-area schools open for 2019-2020 school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Faculty and school staff across Central Virginia eagerly greeted students Tuesday for the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

Parents like Brittany Simoncelli, whose child is a kindergartner, said they had been waiting for this moment.

"We've been looking forward to this for the last few years to be honest," she said.

Elected leaders from city council, county boards, and school boards waited for students to arrive. Even Virginia First Lady Pam Northam made an appearance at Old Hundred Elementary in Chesterfield.

"As an old educator myself, this is such an exciting day during the year, because each child is a new gift," she said.