RICHMOND, VA – Malcolm Jones, Executive Director and Amy Capistran, Development Coordinator of Rebuilding Together Richmond join us to talk about the great efforts their organization provides to serve homeowners and families in need of home repair services. Runners and walkers of all ages are encouraged to attend the Run2Rebuild 5k in the sleepy hollow neighborhood of Richmond. For more information visit: www.Run2Rebuild.com

Event Details:

Run2Rebuild Richmond 5k and (Re) Fair

September, 21st 8AM-10:30AM

River Road United Methodist Church – 8800 River Rd, Richmond, VA 23229