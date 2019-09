× Morning fire destroys Henrico Townhouse

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – Two Henrico residents managed to escape an early morning townhouse fire Wednesday morning.

When firefighters arrived to the townhouse before 2:00 a.m. they encountered flames shooting through the roof.

A neighbor tells CBS 6 that a 13-year-old on the second floor discovered the fire and alerted his mom.

Medics treated two people at the scene for smoke inhalation.