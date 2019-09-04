Mean Bird owners closing Richmond restaurant: ‘This is a cruel business, but we have been incredibly lucky’

RICHMOND, Va. — Two years after turning their successful food truck into a Main Street restaurant, the owners of Mean Bird plan to close their Fan eatery.

Mike and Sarah Moore discussed the decision in social media posts.

“Our lease at the shop on Main Street is up in October and when we discussed whether or or not it was time to try and grow again; we pretty quickly decided our hearts just weren’t in it,” the post read. “There are tons of chefs and restaurateurs that are able to find a healthy work/life balance, but I can say (with no shame) that I am not one of those folks. I am also not willing to miss anymore of my two kids lives while I figure it out.”

In the post, Mike Moore said health issues weighed on the decision.

“I have hypertension, a bum knee, and an ankle that’s so bad after the long weekends that I have to crawl to the bathroom at night,” he wrote. “Despite all that I might have kept doing it, because it is fun. We have met some great people and gotten to travel all over the state to be a part of people’s most important days. At a certain point, all these weddings, parties, and festivals become a reminder of the times I’m missing with my own family and friends. I have two great kids who are delightful, fascinating people, and when they are older and don’t need me as much, I can work on opening a hundred other restaurants. But for now I have some catching up to do.”

The post indicated Mean Bird would remain open for two more weeks and asked regulars to check social media for updates.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for supporting Sarah and I as we chased our dreams,” the post concluded. “We have asked more of of our friends and family than we ever should have, but they still invite us to Christmas every year. This is a cruel business, but we have been incredibly lucky that we have the best friends, family and met the best, most hardworking, and honest colleagues.”

