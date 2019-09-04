HURRICANE TRACKER: Dorian to move up East Coast

‘Suspicious situation’ call prompts heavy police presence near busy Henrico intersection

Posted 3:53 pm, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 03:59PM, September 4, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A report of a man with a gun prompted a heavy police presence near Libbie Avenue and Broad Street in Henrico County Wednesday afternoon.

Henrico Police were called to the 2300 block Libbie Avenue just before 2:40 p.m. for a “suspicious situation” call.

Police said the incident involved a medical emergency and a report of a man with a gun.

Officials said that no one was injured.

The investigation into the incident is “ongoing,” according to police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

Photo Gallery

Google Map for coordinates 37.592737 by -77.501004.

Submit your photo
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.