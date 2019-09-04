‘Suspicious situation’ call prompts heavy police presence near busy Henrico intersection

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A report of a man with a gun prompted a heavy police presence near Libbie Avenue and Broad Street in Henrico County Wednesday afternoon.

Henrico Police were called to the 2300 block Libbie Avenue just before 2:40 p.m. for a “suspicious situation” call.

Police said the incident involved a medical emergency and a report of a man with a gun.

Officials said that no one was injured.

The investigation into the incident is “ongoing,” according to police.

37.592737 -77.501004