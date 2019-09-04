HURRICANE TRACKER: Dorian to move up East Coast

Henrico man charged with killing his uncle

September 4, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Henrico man has been arrested for killing his uncle Tuesday afternoon in eastern Henrico.

Police responded to a shooting in the 6800 block of Monahan Road at approximately 3:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot to death while standing outside of his home. That victim has been identified as 47-year-old Steven Ray Seay.

The victim’s nephew, 26-year-old James Thomas Seay Jr., has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the killing.

James Seay is being held without bond after a court appearance through video conference Wednesday morning. His next appearance in court is set for September 18.

