Guy Fieri parks ‘FLVRTWN’ in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Guy Fieri is making a pit stop in Richmond on his way to Flavortown, er, Hampton.

The Food Network star was spotted Tuesday on Cary Street in Fan.

Sorry @LevarStoney there is a new mayor in town and he’s taking us to Flavortown pic.twitter.com/7uzXShJcjh — Julia Warren (@juliarwarren) September 4, 2019

That same day, The Fancy Biscuit — which is located on the same block Fieri was photographed — posted a last-minute social media update that the restaurant was closed for a private event.

In addition to The Fancy Biscuit, the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host also visited ZZQ and Pops on Grace while in town. Both restaurants have posted social media messages indicating they were closed or had limited hours this week. The Richmond Times Dispatch also reported Perly’s restaurant may be on Fieri’s list of places to visit.

Fieri’s iconic Camaro SS was seen parked in Scott’s Addition on Wednesday.

Fieri is in Virginia to make an appearance at his two new Hampton restaurants — Guy’s Dive & Taco Joint and Guy’s Pizza Parlor — Wednesday evening.

If you’ve seen Guy around town, send photos here.

