Fantasia announces Richmond concert

RICHMOND, Va. — Grammy winning R&B star and former American Idol winner Fantasia will return to Richmond for a Sunday, November 3, concert at Altria Theater. Richmond is one of 29 cities on the singer’s recently announced tour that also features Robin Thicke and The Bonfyre.

Tickets for the Richmond show go on sale Friday, September 6, at the Altria Theater Box Office, by phone at 800-514-ETIX (3849) or online. Tickets start at $49 plus fees.

The North Carolina native will perform songs off her new album Sketchbook which is scheduled to be released in October.