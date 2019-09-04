HURRICANE TRACKER: Dorian to move up East Coast

Fantasia announces Richmond concert

Posted 10:34 am, September 4, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: Fantasia performs onstage during the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens at David Geffen Hall on July 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for VH1)

RICHMOND, Va. — Grammy winning R&B star and former American Idol winner Fantasia will return to Richmond for a Sunday, November 3, concert at Altria Theater. Richmond is one of 29 cities on the singer’s recently announced tour that also features Robin Thicke and The Bonfyre.

Tickets for the Richmond show go on sale Friday, September 6, at the Altria Theater Box Office, by phone at 800-514-ETIX (3849) or online. Tickets start at $49 plus fees.

The North Carolina native will perform songs off her new album Sketchbook which is scheduled to be released in October.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.