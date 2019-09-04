Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --

Richmond Jazz Society's 2019 Fall Guest Educators Concert Series celebrating 40 Years as Virginia’s Jazz Service Organization.

The 2019 Guest Educators Concert Series kick off

Performances by J. Plunky Branch and The Universal Ensemble featuring members from the original Universal Ensemble, vocalist Lady Eka-Eta (Jacqueline Holoman Lewis) and legendary Ghanaian percussionist Okyerema Asante.

Tuesday, September 10th, 7:00 PM & 9:15 PM

Capital Ale House, Downtown Music Hall

623 East Main Street, Richmond

(Doors Open at 6:00 PM)

Tickets for September 10th and other Guest Educators Concert Series visit http://www.vajazz.org/guest-educators-concert-series/ or, call (804) 643-1972.