Battleground Virginia: Meet Del. John McGuire, Republican running for reelection in House District 56

RICHMOND, Va. -- Just over two months until Election Day and Virginia will be a battleground with every seat in the General Assembly up for grabs.

We have invited the candidates from the senate and house districts that represent the Richmond Metro to come on CBS-6 News at 7 p.m. to talk about their campaigns.

Del. John McGuire, a Republican running for reelection to House District 56, which includes much of Louisa County and parts of Goochland, Henrico and Spotsylvania Counties, stopped by the studio Wednesday.

He said the election is about Republicans keeping their majorities in the legislature to maintain a positive business environment.