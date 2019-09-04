HURRICANE TRACKER: Dorian to move up East Coast

Battleground Virginia: Meet Del. John McGuire, Republican running for reelection in House District 56

Posted 10:33 pm, September 4, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- Just over two months until Election Day and Virginia will be a battleground with every seat in the General Assembly up for grabs.

We have invited the candidates from the senate and house districts that represent the Richmond Metro to come on CBS-6 News at 7 p.m. to talk about their campaigns.

Del. John McGuire, a Republican running for reelection to House District 56, which includes much of Louisa County and parts of Goochland, Henrico and Spotsylvania Counties, stopped by the studio Wednesday.

He said the election is about Republicans keeping their majorities in the legislature to maintain a positive business environment.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.