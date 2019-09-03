RICHMOND, Va. — As students around Central Virginia head back to school, CBS 6 wants to help families celebrate. Share your back-to-school photos with us and you may see your child on TV. Please included your child’s name, school and grade level. You can submit photos by clicking the “submit your button” below the photo gallery or on the CBS 6 Facebook page.
Share your Back-to-School photos with CBS 6
-
How families and teachers can access the supplies they need for back-to-school
-
Crossing guard shortage causes concern for parents at Richmond elementary school
-
Chesterfield students learn of the many career opportunities in TV news
-
Volunteers paint and clean ‘underserved’ Richmond elementary school
-
What you need to bring to score a FREE ‘hearty breakfast’ Sunday in Richmond
-
-
Child holds hand of crying classmate with autism on first day of school: ‘I’m so proud of my son’
-
Mission from the Heart volunteers ready donations for area homeless
-
Realtor uses dinosaurs to stage home after life throws Midlothian couple ‘curveball’
-
School districts working to fill bus driver vacancies
-
Kings Dominion offering free admission for teachers, school staff
-
-
County administrator: 2 more Chesterfield schools test positive for Legionella bacteria
-
Henrico mom plans annual back-to-school bash: ‘I just want to do what I can to help’
-
📺It’s happened again. Video shows figures leaving vintage TVs on Henrico front porches