× Virginia Apple Smash

RICHMOND, VA – Amanda Beckwith Guest Experience and Education Manager with Virginia Distillery Company joins us today to share the mix for the “Virginia Apple Smash” a delicious apple and cinnamon cocktail including a local Virginia whiskey. Local businesses and partners have launched Virginias newest beverage trail Nelson 29 named after route 29 between Charlottesville and Lynchburg. Come out to the ‘Spirited Soiree’ Saturday September 7th to celebrate the new trail and enjoy tastings from each Nelson 9 beverage partner. www.vadistillery.com

Event Details:

Saturday, September 7th from noon to 4pm at the Virginia Distillery Company

Tickets are $30 and include a tasting from each Nelson 29 Beverage Partner