The surprise that brought a smile to this special ed teacher’s face

RICHMOND, Va. -- To ring in the new school year, CBS 6 reporter Gabrielle Harmon wanted to surprise a hard-working special education teacher with a gift to help her prepare for the new school year.

Harmon surprised 7th grade teacher Rai Anne Larkins while she worked her second job in Carytown. Harmon gave Larkins a gift card to purchase the supplies she needed for her students and to prepare her new classroom.

"The last two years I've taught math and now I'm teaching history and science, so I'm learning a completely new curriculum and as far as setting up my classroom, I don't have history and science things, so this will be really helpful," Larkins said.

