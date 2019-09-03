HURRICANE TRACKER: Dorian to move up East Coast

Student injured after being struck by Caroline County Public Schools vehicle

Posted 11:16 am, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:18AM, September 3, 2019

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – A student is recovering Tuesday morning after being struck by Caroline County Public Schools transportation car.

The school system was notified that a Caroline High School student was struck by the vehicle at approximately 6:30 a.m., according to school spokesperson Debra Holt.

The student was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Holt says the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has determined the incident as an accident and no charges will be filed against the driver.

This is a developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

